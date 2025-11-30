"In the world of sports too, India is making quick strides," says PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, where he spoke about India rising in the field of sports.

PM Modi highlighted that India hosting the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement which belongs to the nation and every citizen. He said, "In the world of sports too, India is making quick strides. A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation and the countrymen."

Before the Mann Ki Baat episode, PM Modi praised India after it bagged the hosting rights of the 100th Commonwealth Games.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map. With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!"

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also expressed her enthusiasm about India securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The 2030 CWG will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games and is expected to boost India's bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

IOA confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 Centenary CWG hosting rights to Ahmedabad, as the competition will mark 100 years since the first Commonwealth Games held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

"As an athlete and as IOA President, I had always dreamed of India being the host for the Commonwealth Games. Under the able leadership of our Hon PM Modiji, India has bagged the hosting rights of CWG 2030! #TogetherWeDream and together we say- Bharat ki Mezbani, Har Dil ki Zubani," IOA President PT Usha wrote in an X post.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor