Edgbaston [UK], May 12 : The cricketing world braces itself for an unparalleled spectacle as the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to begin on July 3 at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Approved by the England Cricket Board, this groundbreaking league unites cricketing legends from around the globe in a celebration of skill, heritage, and the enduring spirit of the sport.

Representing cricket powerhouses such as England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, teams are primed for an epic clash. With approval from the England Cricket Board, the WCL achieves a historic milestone in the annals of cricket history.

Featuring a star-studded lineup of cricketing luminaries, the league boasts an impressive roster including iconic figures such as Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, and Ben Cutting from Australia; Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina from India; Jacques Kallis and Herschelle Gibbs from South Africa; Ravi Bopara, Kevin Pietersen, and Ian Bell from England; and Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, and Samuel Badree from the West Indies.

Adding to the excitement, Team Pakistan Champions, led by former Pakistan World Cup-winning T20 captain Younis Khan and the iconic Shahid Afridi, is set to make its mark on the global stage. With an ensemble of Pakistani cricketing talent, the team promises a riveting display of prowess and passion.

Shahid Afridi, renowned for his dynamic career and leadership, emphasized the team's readiness for the challenge. "With the legends of the game converging, each match will be a spectacle of skill and strategy. We are poised to bring our A-game and leave an indelible mark on the WCL."

Younis Khan, former T20 World Cup-winning captain, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the league's significance in reigniting the passion for cricket worldwide. "It's more than just cricket; it's about passion and legacy. We are here to compete and inspire fans across the globe."

Behind Team Pakistan Champions stands Kamil Khan, the CEO of a real estate company in Dubai and a connoisseur of sporting ventures. Kamil Khan underscores the league's importance and the team's role in it. "The WCL transcends mere competition; it's a celebration of cricket's greatest talents. We are honoured to represent Pakistan and share our pride through our official merchandise."

