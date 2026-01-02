"Incredible career mate": Pat Cummins congratulates Usman Khawaja after retirement announcement

Sydney [Australia], January 2 : Australia Test captain Pat Cummins congratulated veteran opener Usman Khawaja on his "incredible career" after the 39-year-old confirmed his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.

During a 50-minute press conference on Friday, Khawaja announced that the ongoing Ashes series would be his last in international cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. The left-handed batter will walk into his farewell Test having played 87 matches, scoring 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39, including 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries across 157 innings.

Cummins took to Instagram to congratulate Khawaja on his stellar career, while also urging the veteran to produce one final big knock at his home ground.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wished good luck to Khawaja for playing his last Test in Sydney.

"What a journey, @Uz_Khawaja. Good luck for the last Test in Sydney and everything that comes next," Dhawan wrote on X.

Speaking to the media at the SCG, Khawaja said the decision had been on his mind for some time and that discussions with his wife, Rachel, played a significant role in finalising it.

"I've been thinking about it, not wholly, but for a while," Khawaja said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Moving into this series, I kind of had an inkling in my head that this would be the last series.

Khawaja revealed that Australian head coach Andrew McDonald had, until recently, still been considering ways to extend his Test career, including plans for future tours.

"I talked to Rachel [Khawaja's wife] about it a fair bit, and I knew this was a big chance. I didn't leave the door fully shut, because I knew there was a chance I could play on. I know [coach] Andrew McDonald even right till the very end, when I told him a few days ago, he was still thinking about how I could get to India [in 2027].

Expressing satisfaction at being able to retire on his own terms, Khawaja said the early stages of the Ashes series helped him arrive at clarity.

"I'm glad I get to leave on my own terms, with a little bit of dignity and go out at the SCG where I love. But I think the start of the series was a pretty tough time. Then going into Adelaide and not being picked initially for the game, that was probably a sign for me to say, all right, it's time to move on."

Khawaja also disclosed that he had considered retirement at multiple stages over the past two years and was aware of public perceptions about his continued presence in the side.

"I said to him, if, at any stage right now, if you want me to retire, I will retire straight away. I have no issue. I'm not hanging on for myself," Khawaja said. That was the most annoying thing, because I felt people were coming at me, and I felt they were saying I was selfish for staying on. But I wasn't staying on for myself."

"Andrew McDonald practically said, no, I want you to stay. We need you for Sri Lanka and the World Test Championship. I want you to stay on. And so I did," he added.

Following his international retirement, Khawaja confirmed that he will continue playing domestic cricket. He is set to feature for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and hopes to represent Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

