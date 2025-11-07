Ind A vs SA A, 2nd unofficial Test: Fine performances from Akash Deep, Krishna put hosts in driver's seat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7 : A brilliant performance from Indian pacers, particularly Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, put India in front as India took a lead of 112 runs at the end of day two of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A at Bengaluru on Friday.

At the end of day 2, India A was 78/3, with KL Rahul (26*) and Kuldeep Yadav (0*) unbeaten.

India A started off the second day after being bundled out for 255 on day one by putting the Proteas to bat and having them try to overcome this modest deficit. SA 'A' was reduced to 12/3, with Akash getting skipper Temba Bavuma for a golden duck.

SA A captain MJ Ackerman kept the fighting going for his side, bringing up a counter-attacking century in 99 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes even as wickets kept falling. His side was bundled out for 221 runs, with him being the ninth wicket to fall to spinner Harsh Dubey, scoring a commendable 134 in 118 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes. Opener Jordan Hermann (26 in 73 balls, with five fours) and Prenelan Subrayen (20 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) were the only other ones to touch the 20-run mark as they trailed by 34 runs.

Prasidh (3/35) was the leading wicket-taker, with Akash (2/28) and Mohammed Siraj (2/61) making sure that the pacers got the lion's share in wickets. Kuldeep and Harsh got one wicket each, with only two wickets falling to spin.

In their second day, India 'A' lost Abhimanyu Easwaran for a duck, with the batter registering a pair in this match. Sai Sudharsan (23 in 38 balls, with five fours) and Devdutt Padikkal (24 in 42 balls, with three fours) also fumbled their fine starts, reducing India to 78/3. KL and Kuldeep made sure India did not end their innings without any more damage.

Earlier, South Africa A had won the toss and put India A to bowl first. A magnificent counter-attack from Dhruv Jurel (132 in 175 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) was the highlight as India lost wickets continously, with their skipper Rishabh Pant (24 in 20 balls, with three fours and a six) and Kuldeep (20 in 88 balls, with one four) taking India A to 255 runs.

Tiaan van Vuuren (4/52) was the leading bowler for SA A.

