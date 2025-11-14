IND-A vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India A vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 2

IND-A vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India A vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 2

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details:  India A won the toss and chose to bat in their Group B match against the United Arab Emirates in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Dohaon Friday, November 14, 2025.  India A and UAE are part of Group B along with Pakistan A and Oman. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs UAE Live Streaming Info

  • Match date: Friday, November 14

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

  • Match start time: 5 PM IST

  • Toss time: 4.30 PM IST

  • Live telecast: Sony Sports Network TV channels

  • Live streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode app and website

India A vs UAE Playing XIs

India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu(c), Syed Haider(w), Sohaib Khan, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Harshit Kaushik, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Tariq, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

