IND U19 vs SA U19 1st Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa’s Under-19 team won the toss and chose to field against India in the first Youth ODI of the India U-19 tour of South Africa at Willowmoore Park here on Saturday, January 3, 2026. No official live telecast or streaming partners have been announced for the series so far. However, fans can follow live score updates on Cricket South Africa's official website.

South Africa U19 vs India U19 1st Youth ODI Live Streaming  Details

  • Match: India U-19 vs South Africa U-19, 1st Youth ODI
  • Date: January 3, 2026
  • Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
  • Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST
  • Live Telecast / Streaming: No official streaming details released yet for this limited-overs match
  • Live Score Updates: Available on Cricket South Africa's official website

 

South Africa U19 vs India U19 1st Youth ODI Playing XIs

South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron Varghese, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel

After the South Africa tour, India will travel to Zimbabwe and Namibia for the Under-19 World Cup, set to run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6. The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by a Super Six stage, semifinals, and a final in Harare. India, five-time champions (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh.

