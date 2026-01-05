IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Under-19 won the ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 5, 2026 13:18 IST2026-01-05T12:55:15+5:302026-01-05T13:18:47+5:30

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match | IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match

IND U19 vs SA U19 2nd Youth ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Match

Next

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat against India Under-19 in the second Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park on Monday, January 5, 2026. India lead the three-match Youth ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening game, which was affected by rain. India secured a 25-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis method after recovering from early trouble to post a competitive total. Rain later shortened South Africa’s chase. The second match is important for South Africa as they look to level the series on home soil, while India aims to seal the series. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the South Africa YouTube channel. 

IND vs SA U-19 2nd Youth ODI: Live streaming and match details

  • Match: India U-19 vs South Africa U-19, 2nd Youth ODI

  • Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

  • Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

  • Match start time: 1:00 p.m. IST 

Live coverage

  • Live telecast in India: Not available

  • Live streaming in India: Cricket South Africa YouTube channel

South Africa U19 vs India U19 2nd Youth ODI Playing XIs

India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi (C), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu, Harvansh Singh (WK), Ambrish R S, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Emaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh D, Kishan Kumar S

South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Muhammad Bulbulia, Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Daniel Bosman, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Michael Kruiskamp, Enathi Khitshini, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingIndia Vs South AfricaIND vs SAIND VS SA Live StreamingIndia National Cricket TeamSouth africa men's playersVaibhav SuryavanshiIndia U19Willowmoore ParkBenoniSouth AfricaYoutube channelYoutube