IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-Led India Beat South Africa by 233 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s Under-19 cricket team completed a 3-0 series sweep over South Africa with a commanding 233-run victory in the final Youth One-Day International at Willowmoore Park on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

India’s innings was powered by a sensational opening partnership between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George. Suryavanshi scored a blistering 127 off 74 balls, hitting 10 sixes and nine boundaries, while George brought up his maiden hundred in the format with 118 off 106 balls. The pair added more than 200 runs for the first wicket, setting India up for a total of 393 for 7.

In reply, South Africa collapsed for 160 in 35 overs. Kishan Kumar Singh took three early wickets, supported by Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish and Suryavanshi, who took one wicket each.

Suryavanshi was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series. He scored 206 runs in the three-match series, including a century and a fifty.

India Under-19 will begin its World Cup campaign on Jan. 15 against the USA. India is in Group A with the USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Captain Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra are part of the squad, with fitness updates expected soon.