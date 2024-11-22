IND vs AUS 1st Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: India Struggles on Opening Day, Bowled Out for 150 (Watch Video)

India’s batting woes continued on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia, as they were bowled out for just 150 in 49.4 overs at Optus Stadium. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah’s decision to bat first after winning the toss did not pay off, with none of the Indian batters managing to reach 45 runs.

India's top-order collapsed early, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal both dismissed for ducks. Virat Kohli (5), Dhruv Jurel (11), and Washington Sundar (4) also failed to make an impact. KL Rahul (26) showed some resistance but was controversially dismissed. Rishabh Pant (37) and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) added 48 runs before Pant's dismissal, with Reddy falling as the last batter.

Too good, Pat Cummins!



Mike Hussey explains the Aussie captain's set-up of Rishabh Pant #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/bIfdGUqfwR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2024

Australia’s bowlers were in dominant form, led by Josh Hazlewood, who took 4 wickets for 29 runs in 13 overs. Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets for just 14 runs in 11 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins added two wickets for 27 runs in 15.4 overs, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh grabbed two wickets for 12 runs in five overs. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon bowled five wicketless overs.