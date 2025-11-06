IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against India; Glenn Maxwell in Australia’s Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth T20I against India at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The five-match series is tied 1-1. The first game was a washout, and in the next two games, both India and Australia won one game each. Australia made four changes to their playing XI, while India have decided to go with the same team that played in the previous match.

Mitchell Marsh said it is great to be at the Carrara Oval. "We are going to bowl first. We don't play a lot here. It is great to be here, will try to get as much information about the surface as we can. It is great, five-match series going down to the last two games, both teams will be pumped. We have four changes - Zampa, Maxwell, Philippe and Dwarshuis come in for four other guys," he said after winning the toss.

"This is what you play bilaterals for, you challenge yourself and it is a beautiful stadium, everything to play for. The preparation has been good. We had a day off, had a good practice session yesterday, looks like a subcontinent wicket, later on it might get slower so we are happy to bat first. We were looking to bat first. Looks similar to Indian conditions, put runs on the board and we want to take up that challenge. We are going with the same team," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

Australia vs India 4th T20I Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah