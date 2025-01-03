IND vs AUS 5th Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Match Live on TV and Online

The final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, won the toss and opted to bat first, with Pat Cummins’ Australia aiming to secure the series win.

Live Telecast in India

The match is being broadcast live on Star Sports Network, which holds the broadcasting rights for the series.

Live Streaming in India

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Broadcasting in Australia

Fox Cricket is providing live coverage of the match for Australian viewers.

Match Details

Date: January 3 onwards

Time: 5 a.m. IST (10:30 a.m. local time)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

At the toss, Bumrah confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been dropped from the final Test after opting to rest for the match. "We are looking to bat first. We have played some good cricket. The last match was exciting. The grass doesn’t look spicy. We have learned from our defeats and are looking forward to this one. Our skipper has opted to rest. It shows the unity in the team," Bumrah said.

India made two changes, with Prasidh Krishna replacing the injured Akash Deep.

Australia, who lead the five-match series 2-1, also won the toss and would have chosen to bat. Cummins noted the overcast conditions, hoping for early swing. "We were looking to bat as well. It is overcast and hopefully, we will swing the ball early. The first few days are sold out. We kept replaying the last session in our minds. Every summer here in Australia gets bigger and bigger," Cummins said.

Australia made one change, with Beau Webster debuting in place of Mitchell Marsh.

Playing XIs

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

The match holds significant stakes as both teams fight for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Australia can seal the series with a draw but will be aiming for a win to confirm their place in the final. India, however, must win the Test to avoid a series loss and stay in contention for a spot in the WTC final.