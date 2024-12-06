IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, and Where To Watch India vs Australia Day-Night Pink Ball Test on TV and Online

India and Australia will clash in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). On the back of excellent performances by Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, India defeated Australia by 295 runs in Perth. The second IND vs AUS fixture will be a day-night game and hence, will be played with a pink ball.

India vs Australia 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test Match Live Streaming & Telecast Information

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Date: The IND vs AUS day-night Test match will take place from Friday, December 6.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) be played?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Venue: The IND vs AUS day-night Test match will take place at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

At what time will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) start?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Timings: The IND vs AUS day-night Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

For viewers in Australia, the match will start from 2:30 PM Local Time onwards.

Where to watch the India vs Australia day-night Test match live streaming in India?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Live Streaming: The IND vs AUS day-night Test match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch India vs Australia 2nd Test match live telecast in India?

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Live Telecast: The IND vs AUS day-night Test match live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.