IND vs AUS: Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for India vs Australia White-Ball Series Across Multiple Languages

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Star Sports on Wednesday announced a star-studded commentary panel for India’s upcoming white-ball series against Australia. The series will feature three ODIs and five T20I matches. The multilingual broadcast will include commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The lineup features former players and experts, including Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting, Harsh Bhogle, and Adam Gilchrist. Fans will receive in-depth match analysis and expert insights throughout the series.

The three-match ODI series will start at Perth Stadium on October 19. The second and third ODIs are scheduled in Adelaide and Sydney. The five-match T20I series will begin on October 29 in Canberra and conclude on November 8 in Brisbane. The series will serve as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Fans can watch the matches live on Star Sports or stream them online via Jio Hotstar.