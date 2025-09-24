IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 4: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India - Check Playing XIs

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. India has shown strong form in the tournament and is aiming for its second win in the Super Four stage to strengthen its chances of reaching the final. Bangladesh is looking to repeat its clinical chase against Sri Lanka in its opening Super Four match.

News from the centre - Bangladesh win the 🪙 and elect to field first!



Mustafizur & Co. will look to exploit the new ball first up, but they’ll be up against a red hot Abhi-Gill stand. Who will blink first?#INDvBAN#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#ACCpic.twitter.com/BC6LaBIiFt — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 24, 2025

Jaker Ali came out for the toss in the absence of captain Litton Das, who was ruled out after an injury during a practice session. Ali confirmed Das is not playing and said the team would prefer to chase. “We would like to bowl first. He got injured during a practice session and unfortunately he misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best. The surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes,” Ali said.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the team was happy to bat first. “We have got what we wanted in the last four to five games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things we have been doing and the results will take care of themselves. The boys have done their bit. It is part of the game when catches go down. The weather is much more pleasant. Same team,” he said.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network through Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. Online streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.