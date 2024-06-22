IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India Inches Closer to Semifinal Berth with 50-Run Victory Over Bangladesh

India took a significant step towards securing a semifinal spot in the ICC T20 World Cup with a comprehensive 50-run win over Bangladesh in their Super Eights clash on Saturday. An all-round performance by Hardik Pandya and a destructive spell from Kuldeep Yadav were the highlights of the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

𝘼 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 #𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖! 👏 👏



A 5⃣0⃣-run win over Bangladesh for @ImRo45 & Co as they seal their 2️⃣nd win on the bounce in Super Eight. 🙌 🙌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/QZIdeg3h22#T20WorldCup | #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/GJ4eZzDUaA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2024

India now tops Group 1 with two wins in as many games and will face second-placed Australia on June 24. Bangladesh, with two losses, is at the bottom of the table and out of the semifinal race.

Chasing a target of 197, Bangladesh began positively with Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das attacking India's bowlers. Their 35-run opening stand ended when Hardik Pandya dismissed Litton for 13, with Suryakumar Yadav taking a fine catch at square leg. At the end of the powerplay, Bangladesh was 42/1.

Bangladesh's innings faltered as Kuldeep Yadav struck thrice. He trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto (29) and Towhid Hridoy (4) leg-before-wicket before dismissing Shakib al Hasan (11), who was caught by Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah added to the wickets tally by getting Shanto (40) and Rishad Hossain (24), with catches from Arshdeep Singh and Rohit, respectively. Arshdeep cleaned up Jaker Ali for one run.

Bangladesh ended their innings at 146/8, with Mahedi Hasan (5*) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (1*) unbeaten. Kuldeep (3/19) was the top wicket-taker for India, with Bumrah (2/13) and Arshdeep (2/30) also contributing.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's unbeaten fifty guided India to 196/5. After Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to field, Rohit Sharma (23) and Virat Kohli (37) gave India a strong start with a 39-run partnership. Tanzim Hasan Sakib dismissed Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the ninth over, leaving India at 77/3. Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34) provided crucial runs before Pandya's 50 off 27 balls propelled India to a formidable total.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain took two wickets each, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed one.

Brief Scores: India: 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50*, Virat Kohli 37, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2/32) Bangladesh: 146/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 40, Tanzid Hasan 29, Kuldeep Yadav 3/19)

India's next match is against Australia on June 24, while Bangladesh is out of the semifinal race with two losses.