IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes Fiery Fifty on India Debut

Sarfaraz Khan scored a half-century in his debut Test match against England at Rajkot on Thursday. The promising cricketer was presented with his India cap ahead of the match and seized the opportunity with a spectacular performance. The debutant impressed by scoring a blazing half-century, facing just 48 balls and hitting 7 boundaries along with one six. This achievement marked the third-fastest fifty by an Indian debutant in Test cricket, trailing only Hardik Pandya and Yuvraj of Patiala.

The day's play also saw Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja leading a robust recovery for India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. After an early setback that left India reeling at 33 for three, Rohit (97 batting) and Jadeja (68 batting) orchestrated a remarkable partnership, adding 152 runs for the fourth wicket by tea on the first day of the third Test against England.

Rohit Sharma, on the brink of his 11th Test century, faced 154 balls, accumulating 11 fours and two sixes. Jadeja complemented him with a resilient knock of 68 not out from 126 balls, featuring six boundaries and one six. The duo displayed strategic resilience, opting to rebuild the innings in the morning session before asserting themselves in the afternoon on the batting-friendly surface.

