IND vs ENG: Bashir counterattacks as run machine Jaiswal aims to bring hosts back in 4th Test (Day 2, Tea)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 24 : Shoaib Bashir struck thrice as run machine Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to spearhead India's counterattack against England on Day 2 of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Saturday.

At the end of the second session, India posted a total of 131/4 with Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on scores of 54(96) and 1(7) respectively.

Shubman Gill and Jaiswal continued to steady India's sinking ship after losing the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma early in the day.

Both batters were well poised for a long stay on the field as they continued to showcase a perfect balance between defence and aggression.

After drinks, Shoaib Bashir entered the fray to end their finely built 82-run stand. The 20-year-old managed to beat Gill's (38) edge and trap him in front of the stumps. Gill challenged the on-field decision but the umpire's call didn't do him any favour.

Jaiswal continued to ride high on his impressive form and lifted his bat for his third Test half-century.

Rajat Patidar played the anchor role, rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard ticking with a boundary at every possible opportunity.

After getting the ideal start, the 30-year-old had the opportunity to convert his knock into a big one but Bashir's spin once again did the trick for England.

Ravindra Jadeja arrived at the crease and sent Tom Hartley for back-to-back sixes to announce his arrival but eventually lost his wicket to Bashir. Sarfaraz came in to ensure India didn't lose further wickets.

Earlier in the day, resuming the day at 302 for 7 Ollie Robinson went on to score his maiden Test half-century in 81 balls. Robinson and Joe Root's partnership went past the 100-run mark for the eighth wicket.

India desperately needed a breakthrough as England looked on track for a big first innings total. Ravindra Jadeja struck for the hosts breaking a 102-run partnership dismissing Robinson caught behind by wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel for a well-made 58.

Jadeja struck again in the same over dismissing Shoaib Bashir caught by Rajat Patidar for a duck. England went on to cross the 350-run mark in the first innings.

The left-arm spinner went on to wrap up the English team dismissing James Anderson's leg before wicket for no score ending up with four wickets. England went on to score 353 in the first innings.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma walked out to bat but failed to give their side a start as Anderson dismissed the Indian skipper for 2.

At 4/1, Shubman Gill walked out to bat and along with Jaiswal made sure that there were no further blows with India putting on 34 runs with the loss of one wicket in 10 overs at lunch on day-2 trailing England by 319.

Brief score: England 353 (Joe Root 122*, Ollie Robinson 58; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83) vs India 131/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 54*, Shubman Gill 38; Shoaib Bashir 3/32).

