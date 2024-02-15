IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Inches Towards Century, Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten on 68 as India Reach 185/3 By Tea on Day 1

On the first day of the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the Indian cricket ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 15, 2024 02:27 PM2024-02-15T14:27:24+5:302024-02-15T14:27:30+5:30

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Inches Towards Century, Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten on 68 as India Reach 185/3 By Tea on Day 1 | IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Inches Towards Century, Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten on 68 as India Reach 185/3 By Tea on Day 1

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Inches Towards Century, Ravindra Jadeja Unbeaten on 68 as India Reach 185/3 By Tea on Day 1

Next

On the first day of the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, the Indian cricket team posted a total of 185 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma (97) and Ravindra Jadeja (68) remained unbeaten at the end of the second session, showcasing exceptional batting skills.

Following lunch, the Indian team resumed their innings with a score of 93 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Rohit and Jadeja continued their impressive form, both reaching half-centuries and forming a century partnership for the fourth wicket.

Despite a shaky start after winning the toss, with three wickets falling at just 33 runs, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings with their resilient batting.

Open in app