IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (RoKo) in Action

IndiaNationalCricketTeamvsNewZealandNationalCricketTeamMatchScorecardLiveStreamingDetails: India won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first One-Day International of the series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The two sides last met in an ODI final less than a year ago, when India beat New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy. The visitors will look to settle scores and aim for their first-ever ODI series win in India. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna