IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer on Verge of Surpassing Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli to Achieve Historic Feat

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India batter Shreyas Iyer is close to setting a new Indian record as he prepares for the second one-day international against New Zealand on Wednesday. Iyer needs 34 runs to become the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has scored 2,966 runs in 68 innings at an average of 47.83 since making his debut.

The current Indian record is held by Shikhar Dhawan, who reached the milestone in 72 innings. Virat Kohli achieved the mark in 75 innings. If Iyer reaches 3,000 runs in the upcoming match, he will be the first Indian to do so in fewer than 70 innings.

Overall, Iyer would become the joint fourth-fastest player in the world to reach 3,000 ODI runs, alongside former West Indies great Viv Richards. The world record is held by South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 57 innings.

Iyer recently returned to international cricket after a long injury break. He had suffered a spleen laceration with internal bleeding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in October last year.

Earlier, Iyer praised Kohli for his consistency after India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. Kohli scored 93 off 91 balls as India chased 301 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. During that innings, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs across formats and the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar.

“Whatever we say about his innings will be less. He has been doing it consistently for so many years. The way he rotates the strike and takes on the bowlers, he walks the talk,” Iyer said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Iyer said he was pleased to return to the national side and start the series with a win.

“Coming back after a while feels great. It is good to be part of this squad again. I missed the dressing room and I am happy to be back,” he said.