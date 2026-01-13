IND vs NZ: India’s Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI Against New Zealand

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against New Zealand when the two teams meet in the second match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the opening ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. A win in Rajkot will give the Shubman Gill-led side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

India, however, will be forced to make at least one change to their playing XI. All-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remaining two matches after picking up an injury while bowling in the first ODI. The team management confirmed on Monday that Sundar will not take further part in the series.

In his absence, 26-year-old Ayush Badoni has been added to the ODI squad and is likely to make his India debut on Wednesday. Badoni, who represents Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, is expected to slot in at No. 5, a position Sundar was assigned during the home series against South Africa last year and again in the first ODI against New Zealand.

India are keen on having a batter at No. 5 who can also bowl, and Badoni fits that role. While Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel are also options, they are unlikely to be preferred. Reddy is a fast-bowling all-rounder, and India are expected to go in with three specialist pacers. Jurel, meanwhile, is a wicketkeeper-batter and does not offer a bowling option.

Badoni has impressed in domestic cricket and can also contribute with his off-spin. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, he picked up three wickets in a match for Delhi against Railways.

No other changes are expected in the Indian XI. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to remain on the bench. In the series opener, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna shared six wickets between them, with two apiece. In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are set to continue after Sundar’s injury.

India’s likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.