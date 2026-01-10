IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Dates, Timings, Venues, India & New Zealand Squads and Live Streaming Details

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match: India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series starting January 11, 2026. The matches will be played across Vadodara, Rajkot, and Indore. The series marks the return of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who could be seen in India colours for the last time until July, as this is the team’s final ODI assignment before the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Although the focus is shifting towards the T20 World Cup next month, the ODI series will be crucial for both teams. India will use the series to fine-tune its one-day combination, while New Zealand will get more time to adjust to subcontinent conditions ahead of the T20 event.

Head-to-head record:

India and New Zealand have met 120 times in ODIs. India has won 62, New Zealand 50, with one match tied and seven ending with no result. At home, India has a dominant record, winning 31 matches and losing eight, with one no-result.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 – Schedule (Dates, Venues, Timings)

Date Day Venue Stadium Time (IST) Jan. 11, 2026 Sunday Vadodara BCA Stadium, Kotambi 1:30 PM Jan. 14, 2026 Wednesday Rajkot Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri 1:30 PM Jan. 18, 2026 Sunday Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium 1:30 PM

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘:



Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.



Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed.#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2026

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (C), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (WK), Kule Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!



Fullstory at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/lbwgJ4bmrN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 23, 2025

India vs New Zealand ODIs Livestreaming Details

All ODI matches will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network from 1.30 PM IST