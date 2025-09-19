IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: India Win Toss, Elect to Bat First Against Oman; Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh in Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: India won the toss and opted to bat against Oman in the 12th match of Group A in the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday, September 19, 2025. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already qualified for the Super Four with wins over the UAE and Pakistan. The defending champions will look to continue their unbeaten run and maintain momentum into the next stage. Oman have been eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back defeats. However, they will aim to challenge India in all three departments and finish their campaign on a positive note.

Suryakumar Yadav said the team wants to bat first to assess its depth and give players more game time before the Super Four stage. “We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further,” he said during the toss. He confirmed two changes in the team, including Harshit Rana.

Oman captain Jatinder Singh said batting first would have been his choice. He added the experience of playing against India is valuable for the young Omani team. “I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset,” he said.

India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Fans can watch live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. The game can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. A subscription is required for streaming.