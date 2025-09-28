IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Rattle Pakistan; India To Chase 147

Kuldeep Yadav snapped up 4 as the Men in Green’s middle order collapsed in the Asia Cup final with Pakistan being bowled out for 146. What initially looked like a tense final has now almost turned into a one-sided game. Sahibzada Farhan was a determined man. He took on Bumrah and Pakistan were actually off to a great start. However, the middle order choked resulting in a below par total. Kuldeep was the guy who turned it around - from 23 runs in his first two overs to 4/7 in his next two overs.

From 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all-out with five balls to spare. Pakistan struggled against the slow bowlers. Explaining his decision to bowl first, Suryakumar said at the toss, “We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket and gets better under lights. We have been batting well first, but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good. Unfortunately, Hardik misses out with a niggle. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in.”

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, speaking to Waqar Younis, said he was happy to bat first. “We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven’t played a perfect game yet, and hopefully, we play one today. Same side. We have been playing on these pitches for a while, and it will play the same,” he said.