IND vs PAK 2025 Live Streaming: Head-to-Head Record, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final

India and Pakistan will be squaring off in the 2025 Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan secured their spot in the final after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday, setting up a clash with defending champions India. The recent matches between the two teams have been marked by controversy, with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with Pakistan's Salman Agha, and players from both sides skipping post-match handshakes.

India has dominated the rivalry recently, winning seven consecutive matches against Pakistan since 2022, including three ODIs and four T20Is. In T20 matches, India leads the head-to-head record 12-3.

The Super Four clash saw Pakistani opener Sahibzada Farhan performing a gun celebration after his fifty, while pacer Haris Rauf made gestures apparently mocking India's military action during the May border conflict that claimed over 70 lives.Pakistan's bowling attack features pace duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rauf, supported by spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz. However, their batting remains questionable after struggling at 49-5 against Bangladesh before posting 135-8.

India vs Pakistan Live: Telecast and Streaming Details

The India-Pakistan match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The match will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The fixture will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode apps. LokmatTimes.com will also provide match updates.

India vs Pakistan Full Squads

Squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.