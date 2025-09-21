IND vs PAK 2025 Live Streaming: Head-to-Head Record, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

The Indian men’s cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in its first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Live streaming and live telecast of the match will be available in India. This will be the second India vs Pakistan clash of the Asia Cup 2025. India won the group encounter, chasing down Pakistan’s 128-run target with seven wickets and 25 balls to spare which was marred by the hand shake controversy.

India vs Pakistan Live: Telecast and Streaming Details

The India-Pakistan match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The match will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. The fixture will be streamed live on SonyLiv and FanCode apps. LokmatTimes.com will also provide match updates.

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Venue

The India vs Pakistan, Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Full Squads

Squad: Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the countries have met in 13 T20Is. India has won 10 times, including the first match in 2007, which was tied and then decided in a Super Over. Two of Pakistan’s three wins came in Dubai. India and Pakistan last faced each other in Dubai on Feb. 23, during the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy.