IND vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Match

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, November 7, 2025. This is India’s first match of the tournament. Pakistan come in after a thrilling win over Kuwait, where captain Abbas Afridi hit six sixes in one over to seal the result. Fans can watch the live action on Sony Sports Ten 5, and the live stream is available on the FanCode app and website.
IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming Info
Match: India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025
Date: Friday, November 7
Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong
Match Start Time: 1:05 PM IST
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Ten 5
Live Streaming: FanCode app and website
IND vs PAK Playing 6s
India (Playing 6): Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bharath Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem
Pakistan (Playing 6): Abbas Afridi (c), Khawaja Nafay (w), Maaz Sadaqat, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Shahzad, Saad Masood
Format
The Hong Kong Sixes is a short format played with six players per side and six overs per innings. Each group features three teams. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.
India has won the tournament once and that was way back in 2005. Pakistan, on the other hand, finished as the runners-up last year as they lost to Sri Lanka in the finals. Pakistan are one of the strongest teams in the history of the competition and have lifted the trophy five times.