IND vs SA 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya’s Unbeaten 59 Guides India to 175/6 Against South Africa in Cuttack (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls to guide India to 175 for six in the first T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Pandya returned to international cricket after a quadricep injury and delivered a strong finish. He struck six fours and four sixes and helped India recover after the team slipped to 78 for four in the 12th over.

Tilak Varma added 26 runs and Axar Patel scored 23 runs as India rebuilt the innings after being asked to bat first.

South Africa struck early through Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla. Ngidi took three wickets for 31 runs while Sipamla claimed two wickets for 38 runs. Pandya held firm and pushed India to a competitive total with a clean and aggressive knock.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India: 175 for six in 20 overs

(Hardik Pandya 59 not out. Lungi Ngidi 3 for 31)

IND vs SA 1st T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Toss Update 🪙



🇿🇦 South Africa / 🇮🇳 India have won the toss and elected to bat / bowl first.



The return of David Miller and Anrich Nortje brings an extra spark to #TheProteas Men! 🔥



Here’s how we line up for the opening match of the series. 🏏#Unbreakablepic.twitter.com/yv6Vo6NedA — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 9, 2025

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh