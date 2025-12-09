IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening match of the five-game T20I series against India at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The visitors come into the T20Is after a commanding 2-0 win in the Test series. India responded with a 2-1 victory in the ODIs. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

Date: December 9, 2025

December 9, 2025 Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Match start time: 7 pm IST

7 pm IST Toss time: 6:30 pm IST

6:30 pm IST Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Weather report

There is no chance of rain during the match. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 27 degrees Celsius and drop to a low of 14 degrees.

Pitch report

The new red-soil pitch is expected to favour batters. It is likely to offer good bounce. With some moisture predicted early the ball may come on nicely for stroke play. A high-scoring match is likely.

IND vs SA 1st T20I Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh