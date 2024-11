IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match on TV and Online

The much-awaited T20I series between India and South Africa begins on Friday November 8, 2024. Players like Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma aiming to make a strong case for their places in the Indian team.

Samson, in particular, will look to establish himself as an opener after a successful series against Bangladesh. This series is crucial for these players to showcase their skills and contribute to India’s success in the post-Rohit Sharma era.

Match Details:

When: November 8, 2024 (Friday)

November 8, 2024 (Friday) Toss Time: 8 PM IST

8 PM IST TV Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 HD/SD.

The match will be telecast live on Sports 18 HD/SD. Live Streaming: Fans can watch the live stream of the match on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Full Teams: