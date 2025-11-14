IND vs SA 1st Test: India Reach 37/1 at Stumps, Trail South Africa by 122 Runs in Kolkata; Jasprit Bumrah Stars With Five-For

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India closed Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at 37 for 1 after 20 overs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, November 14. The hosts finished the day with KL Rahul on 13 and Washington Sundar on 6. India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal late in the final session. The run rate stayed low through the evening as the batters focused on survival on a slow surface.

Stumps on Day 1!



An entertaining day of Test cricket comes to an end 🙌



KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will resume proceedings tomorrow as #TeamIndia trail by 1⃣2⃣2⃣ runs.



— BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2025

Earlier, India bowled out South Africa for 159 in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with a five-wicket haul. South Africa got off to a brisk start through Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, who added 57 runs in the first 10 overs. The momentum shifted when Bumrah removed both openers in back-to-back overs. Kuldeep Yadav added pressure with two wickets, including captain Temba Bavuma for 3.

Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel recovered from expensive opening spells to claim two and one wicket each. Only Markram, Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, and Tony de Zorzi reached the twenties as the rest of the line-up struggled against India’s disciplined bowling.

South Africa had won the toss and batted first. Only 75 overs were bowled on the opening day. India ended the day as the stronger side following a dominant bowling performance.