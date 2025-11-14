IND vs SA 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice as South Africa Reach 105/3 at Lunch (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as India gained the upper hand over South Africa in the first session of the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Friday, November 14, 2025. Electing to bat first, the Proteas got off to a steady start through openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Rickelton broke the initial caution in the fourth over, hitting two successive fours against Mohammed Siraj, who struggled with his line and length. Siraj conceded three more boundaries in the sixth over before being taken off.

Simply outstanding! 💪🏻💥



Rickelton first, Markram next! #TeamIndia’s gun spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah has now removed both the 🇿🇦 openers!



Catch the LIVE action ⬇️#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfxpic.twitter.com/a8YFAcqShA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

Spin from Axar Patel failed to slow the scoring immediately, with Markram hitting two boundaries in the eighth over and a six over long-on in the 10th. South Africa reached 50 runs by 9.2 overs and finished the first 10 overs at 57 without loss, with Markram on 26 not out and Rickelton on 23 not out. Bumrah then made the breakthrough in the 11th over, bowling Rickelton for 23. Markram fell in the next over, caught by Rishabh Pant off an extra bounce delivery, leaving South Africa at 62 for 2.

A moment of pure magic from Jasprit Bumrah! 💙

One cracking delivery, one stunned batter and India strike early with a big breakthrough. 👊🇮🇳#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfxpic.twitter.com/j29zBV39Z6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder tried to steady the innings, but Bavuma was caught at short-leg for three in the 16th over. Mulder continued to play positively, while Tony de Zorzi hit a six off Kuldeep Yadav to help South Africa reach the 100-run mark in 24.3 overs.

At the close of the session, South Africa were 104 for 3. Bumrah had figures of 2 for 9.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa 104/3 (Aiden Markram 31, Ryan Rickelton 23; Jasprit Bumrah 2/9) vs India.