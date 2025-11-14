IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against India at Eden Gardens on Friday, November 14, 2025. This series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The Shubman Gill-led Indian team will aim for a strong start in their second home Test series of the cycle. India earlier defeated the West Indies 2-0 and drew their away series in England. The hosts will look to continue their good form and strengthen their position in the championship table. Defending World Test Championship winners South Africa will also look to build on their recent success. They come into this series after a convincing 2-0 win against Pakistan and will hope to challenge India in subcontinent conditions. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, 1st Test

Dates: November 14 to 18, 2025

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Toss Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj