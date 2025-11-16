IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Ruled Out of Match After Neck Injury at Eden Gardens

India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa after suffering a neck injury on Day 2 at Eden Gardens. Gill was taken to hospital for further examination after the close of play on Saturday and is currently under observation. The BCCI confirmed that he will take no further part in the match and will continue to be monitored by its medical team.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI posted an update on Sunday morning.

India bowling Morne Morkel later said in the press conference on Saturday that it might have been just due to a bad night’s sleep and not Gill’s workload. “Yeah, I think we first need to determine how he got the neck stiffness, maybe just a bad night’s sleep. I don’t think it’s, or we can put it down to the load,” Morkel said, when asked if Gill’s packed multi-format calendar was a factor.

“He is a very fit guy; he looks after himself very well. So, it’s just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried in into the day. Bad timing.”This is not the first time Gill has suffered a neck spasm. Last year, during the home series against New Zealand, he complained of neck stiffness and missed the first Test at Bengaluru.