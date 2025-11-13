IND vs SA 1st Test Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11s and Live-Streaming Details: Cricket fans can breathe easy as clear skies are expected for the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. According to the latest forecast, the weather in Kolkata will remain mostly sunny throughout the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Day 3 may see a brief spell of cloud cover, but no rain is expected to interrupt play.

The clash marks the beginning of South Africa’s 2025 tour of India and is part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The match will start at 9.30 a.m. IST and continue till November 18. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch the match live. Fans can watch the live streaming of the first Test on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Gardens is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could find movement in the morning sessions, while spinners are likely to come into play from the third day onwards. This will be Eden Gardens’ first Test since the pink-ball match against Bangladesh in 2019. Teams batting first are expected to target a total of around 370 to 380 runs to gain control. Chasing on the final two days could be challenging, as the pitch tends to slow down and assist spinners.

Probable playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.