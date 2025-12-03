IND vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Ro-Ko in Action

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details:

December 3, 2025

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: South Africa won the toss and chose to field in the second ODI of the ongoing series against India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 17-run win in the opening game and will aim to seal the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info

  • Date: December 3, 2025

  • Venue: SVNS International Stadium, Raipur

  • Match start time: 1:30 pm IST

  • Toss time: 1 pm IST

  • Live telecast: Star Sports Network

  • Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

IND vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

 

