IND vs SA 2nd ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Raipur?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India will take on South Africa in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a 17-run win in Ranchi and will aim to secure the series. Weather forecasts suggest no rain interruptions during the match. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with around 39 percent cloud cover throughout the day. Temperatures will rise from 26°C in the morning to 29°C in the afternoon before falling to around 12°C by evening. Air quality is predicted to remain in the poor category.

Raipur’s pitch is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball. The venue has favored fast bowlers historically, but batsmen have shown they can succeed with proper technique. This will be only the second 50-over international at the ground.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.

Fans in India can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, while viewers in South Africa can tune in to SuperSport.