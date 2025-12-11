IND vs SA 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I of the South Africa tour of India at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11, 2025. India began the series with a commanding 101-run victory over South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. The second T20I is crucial as India aim to take a 2-0 lead while South Africa seeks to level the series. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman