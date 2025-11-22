IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav Takes 3 Wickets as India Reduce South Africa to 247/6 at Stumps

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India fought back in the final session as South Africa slipped to 247 for six at stumps on Day One of the second Test on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Kuldeep Yadav led the recovery with three wickets for 48 runs. His late burst included the dismissals of Tristan Stubbs for 49 and Wiaan Mulder for 13. Earlier in the session, Ravindra Jadeja removed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who was caught at mid off by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41.

Mohammed Siraj added to India’s momentum by sending back Tony de Zorzi for 28, caught behind.

South Africa had made steady progress through the day before losing four wickets in the last session. At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten on 25 with Kyle Verreynne at the crease.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 247/6 in 81.5 overs

Tristan Stubbs 49, Temba Bavuma 41

Jasprit Bumrah 1/38, Kuldeep Yadav 3/48, Ravindra Jadeja 1/30, Mohammed Siraj 1/59