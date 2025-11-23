IND vs SA 2nd Test, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja Breaks 236-Ball, 88-Run Stand by Dismissing Kyle Verreynne (Watch Video)

Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne played with remarkable patience on the second morning of the final Test on Sunday, denying the Indian bowlers any breakthroughs for the entire first session. Their disciplined partnership frustrated India until Ravindra Jadeja finally ended the stand worth 88 runs off 236 deliveries by dismissing Verreynne for 45. The wicketkeeper-batter missed his half-century despite facing 122 balls and striking five boundaries. Muthusamy continued confidently on 67, having played 160 balls with seven fours. South Africa resumed at 247 for six, and the pair ensured India had no early success.

Muthusamy showcased strong defensive technique and completed his third Test fifty, proving difficult to dislodge throughout the morning. Verreynne initially struggled but later settled and produced some elegant shots. The Barsapara surface looked flat, offering almost nothing to the bowlers. India’s spin duo, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, remained ineffective early on, while left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav—who had taken three wickets on day one—also failed to build pressure.

Questions are being raised over whether India had done enough analytical homework on Muthusamy, who recently scored an unbeaten 89 against Pakistan in the second Test and played a match-winning role. His impressive Test average of more than 46 further proves his reliability in the lower order. His resilience was evident when he survived an LBW decision against Jadeja by successfully taking DRS, as replays confirmed the ball had brushed his glove before hitting the pads. For now, his determined innings continues to keep South Africa competitive and India searching for answers.