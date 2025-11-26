IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Suffer Humiliating Defeat In Guwahati as South Africa Win Series 2-0

Simon Harmer delivered a sensational spell, claiming a six-wicket haul that played a pivotal role in South Africa's commanding 408-run victory in the second Test, sealing a 2-0 series whitewash over India after 25 years. Marco Jansen capped off South Africa's dominant performance with a sensational catch that sealed India's collapse at 140. The final moment came when Keshav Maharaj induced a miscued shot from Mohammed Siraj, only for Jansen to pull off an unreal diving grab that left even the South Africans in disbelief as they erupted in celebration.

The dismissal summed up India's struggles throughout the series, with South Africa showcasing superior discipline, intensity, and execution to script a historic triumph on Indian soil. At the end of the morning session on Day 5 India are reduced to 90/5.At Stumps on day 4, India were in a bit of bother when they lost both their openers early with just 21 on the board. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell trying to play his patented cut shot off Marco Jansen and KL Rahul was cleaned up by a delightful ball by Simon Harmer. With just 8 wickets remaining, the Proteas look to be the overwhelming favourites going into the final day. The opening loss in Kolkata, where India failed to chase down 124 after a combination of various factors, the second Test in Guwahati has seen the Proteas calmly and methodically play for time and with the knowledge that all the pressure to find a result is on the Indian team's shoulders.

Earlier, South Africa’s batters tightened their grip on the contest. Tristan Stubbs (94 off 180) showcased composure and class, falling agonizingly short of a maiden Test century, while Tony de Zorzi (49 off 68) continued his impressive run with the bat. The pair added 101 crucial runs to frustrate the Indian spinners after Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) had provided early hope. Stubbs then joined hands with Wiaan Mulder (35) for a valuable 82-run partnership, as the Proteas declared their second innings at 260/5, setting India a towering challenge.