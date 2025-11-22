IND vs SA 2nd Test: Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs Take South Africa to 156/2 at Lunch on Day 1

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa reached 156 for 2 in 55 overs at lunch on the first day of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs put together a steady 74-run stand to keep the visitors well-positioned.

Lunch on Day 1⃣ 🍽️



Kuldeep Yadav with the wicket for #TeamIndia in another competitive session 👍



We will be back soon for the day's final session.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Hu11cnrocG#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/bBhLkuNk5a — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav struck early after the interval to dismiss Ryan Rickelton, but Bavuma and Stubbs batted cautiously and prevented further damage. Bavuma remained unbeaten on 36 from 86 balls, while Stubbs was 32 not out off 82 deliveries. Both assessed conditions before punishing anything loose, taking advantage of a pitch that offered true bounce and little help for the bowlers.

India began the session strongly. Kuldeep Yadav drifted a flighted delivery before spinning it away, and Ryan Rickelton edged it to Rishabh Pant. After the early wickets, Bavuma and Stubbs steadied the innings with controlled shots. Bavuma struck Kuldeep over mid-on for four and punched Mohammed Siraj for successive boundaries. Stubbs lofted Kuldeep over long-on for six, while surviving an lbw appeal off Ravindra Jadeja.

India switched to pace after finding little help for the spinners. Mohammed Siraj suffered a knee knock during a mid-pitch collision with Stubbs. After a brief treatment on the field, Siraj returned to continue bowling.

The second session saw South Africa maintain their composure against disciplined Indian bowling. The visitors scored 74 runs without further loss, keeping the scoreboard moving and putting themselves in a strong position.

Scorecard: South Africa 156/2 in 55 overs. Aiden Markram 38, Temba Bavuma 36 not out, Tristan Stubbs 32 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-17, Kuldeep Yadav 1-27.