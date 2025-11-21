IND vs SA 2nd Test Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa Match in Guwahati?

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India and South Africa are set to meet in the second Test at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The hosts are looking to level the series after a narrow loss in Kolkata while South Africa aim to seal the contest. The good news for fans is that rain is unlikely to interrupt the match. According to the reports, daytime temperatures are likely to hover near 27 degrees while nights may fall to around 18 degrees. Humidity expected to stay at around 82 percent but there is little sign of rainfall. Only light and brief showers are possible in the wider region, but the chance of major disruption is low.

The surface in Guwahati is usually friendly for batters and often produces high scores. Fast bowlers may get help in the first hour due to early moisture and cool conditions. The new ball is likely to move and may trouble the top order on both sides. As the day progresses the pitch tends to settle and offers steady bounce.

Rishabh Pant will lead India as Shubman Gill remains out with a neck injury. South Africa will also miss a key player. Kagiso Rabada has not recovered from a rib injury and is unavailable for the match.

IND Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SA predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in India. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.