IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: India Won Toss and Opt to Bowl in Must Win Game; Check When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa

This is the must-win match for Men in Blue and the visitors, South Africa, after the Proteas defeated India in the second ODI match in Raipur. Mistakes have now been converted into lessons, as India takes on the Temba Bavuma-led men who are looking for an ODI series win today at Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, India has won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa. After winning the toss, captain KL Rahul said that they had worked hard and trained themselves last night. On deciding why he chose to ball, he said, there was dew here, and not like Ranchi and Raipur.

KL Rahul said he wants to chase the total as it looks like a good wicket. "We are really happy with the way we have played in the last two games," he added. He said there are a lot of positives to take note of from the last game, considering the conditions. He announced one change in the playing squad, that is, Tilak Verma replaced Washington Sundar.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming Info

Date: December 6, 2025

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match start time: 1:30 pm IST

Toss time: 1 pm IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Playing XI

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

India: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.