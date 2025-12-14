IND vs SA 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa Match

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in the third T20 international of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Series stands at 1-1 after South Africa won the second match.India will aim for a strong comeback after losing the second T20I by 51 runs. South Africa will look to maintain their winning form in the series. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match: 3rd T20I, India vs South Africa, Five-Match Series

Date: December 14, 2025

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Match time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss time: 6:30 PM IST

Live streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Live telecast on TV in India: Star Sports Network

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman