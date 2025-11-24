IND vs SA: India Slip to 102/4 at Tea As South Africa Dominate First Session of Day 3

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India lost four wickets in the opening session on the third morning of the second Test against South Africa, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease on 6 and 0 respectively at the break. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 58 off 97 balls. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan made 22 and 15, while Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for a duck just before tea.

Simon Harmer took the wickets of Jaiswal and Sudharsan. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen dismissed Rahul and Jurel. India trail by 387 runs after South Africa posted 489 in their first innings.

Scorecard:

South Africa 1st Innings: 489

India 1st Innings: 102 for 4 in 36 overs (KL Rahul 22, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Simon Harmer 2/39)