IND vs SA: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya Return as India Announces T20I Squad for South Africa Series

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday named the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side. Shubman Gill has returned as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury. Hardik Pandya has also made his comeback after a long layoff.

India and South Africa will meet across five venues. The first T20I will take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 9. The second match will be held in New Chandigarh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on December 11. Dharamsala will host the third match on December 14. Lucknow will stage the fourth game on December 17. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

The Test series has already ended with South Africa sweeping India 2-0. The ODI series between the two sides is ongoing.

The T20I squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack.

India squad for South Africa T20I series:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vice-capt, subject to fitness), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.