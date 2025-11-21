IND vs SA: South Africa Announce ODI and T20I Squads for India Series

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: South Africa on Friday announced full strength squads for the ODI and T20I series against India. The white ball leg will begin after the ongoing two match Test series. Temba Bavuma will lead the ODI side. Aiden Markram will captain the T20I unit. South Africa will be without pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. He is out of the white ball tour due to injury and is also missing the Test series.

The ODI series will start on November 30. The five match T20I series will begin on December 9. The ODIs will be played in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will host the T20Is.

South Africa ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (C); Ottneil Baartman; Matthew Breetzke; Corbin Bosch; Dewald Brevis; Nandre Burger; Quinton de Kock; Tony de Zorzi; Rubin Hermann; Marco Jansen; Keshav Maharaj; Aiden Markram; Ryan Rickelton; Prenelan Subrayen; Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa T20I squad

Aiden Markram (C); Ottneil Baartman; Dewald Brevis; Corbin Bosch; Quinton de Kock; Tony de Zorzi; Donovan Ferreira; Reeza Hendricks; Tristan Stubbs; Marco Jansen; George Linde; Keshav Maharaj; Kwena Mphaka; David Miller; Lungi Ngidi; Anrich Nortje.

South Africa last toured India for ODIs and T20Is in the 2022–23 season. India won the ODI series 2–1. The hosts lost the opening match but won the next two by seven wickets each. India also clinched the T20I series 2–1. They won the first two games and South Africa took the final match.