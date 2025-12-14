IND vs SA: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not Playing Today’s India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match? EXPLAINED

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Players: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that Bumrah has missed the match for personal reasons. "We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," SKY said during the toss.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India later shared an official update on social media. In its post BCCI said Bumrah has gone back home for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the game. The board added that an update on his return and availability for the remaining matches will be shared in due course. BCCI also confirmed that Axar Patel is unavailable for the third T20I due to illness.

Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were included in the playing eleven in place of Bumrah and Axar. Both players are playing their first match of the series.

South Africa also made changes as well. Corbin Bosch Anrich Nortje and Tristan Stubbs returned to the side.

The series is level at 1-1 and both sides are aiming to take the lead. India began the series with a dominant 101 run win in Cuttack. South Africa hit back strongly in the second T20I at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh with a 51 run victory.

The Proteas dominated India in the second match. Batting first they posted 213 for 4. Quinton de Kock led the charge with a 90 off 46 balls. India struggled badly with the ball. Arshdeep Singh bowled nine wides while Jasprit Bumrah also found it difficult to control his lengths.

India’s batting has also been a concern. Opener Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav have been short of runs in recent games. With the T20 World Cup coming up India need both batters to regain form. The team management is also continuing with different batting combinations.

India won the toss on Sunday and chose to bowl first. Suryakumar said the pitch looks good and dew later in the evening influenced the decision.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav captain Tilak Varma Hardik Pandya Shivam Dube Jitesh Sharma wicketkeeper Harshit Rana Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa: Quinton de Kock wicketkeeper Reeza Hendricks Aiden Markram captain Dewald Brevis Tristan Stubbs Donovan Ferreira Marco Jansen Corbin Bosch Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi Ottneil Baartman