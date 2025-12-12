IND vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: The United Arab Emirates ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 12, 2025 10:44 IST2025-12-12T10:18:46+5:302025-12-12T10:44:39+5:30

IND vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match | IND vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

IND vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

Next

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: The United Arab Emirates U19 side won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the opening Group A match of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday, December 12, 2025. India are placed in Group A with Pakistan, Malaysia and the UAE. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website. 

India U-19 vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2025 Live Streaming Info

  • Match Date: Friday, December 12

  • Match Time: 10.30 am IST

  • Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

  • Telecast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: Sonyliv

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 1st Match Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates U19 (Playing XI): Yayin Rai(c), Ayaan Misbah, Ahmed Khudadad, Shalom D’Souza, Prithvi Madhu, Noorullah Ayobi, Saleh Amin(w), Uddish Suri, Ali Asgar Shums, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Rayan Khan

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel, Kanishk Chouhan

Open in app
Tags :Live StreamingIndia vs UAEU19 Asia Cup 2025U19 Asia CupAsia Cup 2025India National Cricket TeamUnited Arab EmiratesVaibhav SuryavanshiAyush MhatreIcc academy ground nodubai